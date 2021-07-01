The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from June 22 to June 29. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of 10 total COVID-19 cases since June 22 to reach 4,775 total cases as of June 29. The active case count has decreased during the course of the week with seven total active cases as of June 29.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of June 22 to June 29 in Watauga County. The last reported death was on Feb. 16, and the current number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Watauga County stands at 31.
As of June 29, AppHealthCare reported 149 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
AppHealthCare reported one active cluster in Watauga County in its last situation update on June 25. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported one cluster at:
- Hospitality House with 19 total cases. The last positive result came on May 25, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
According to AppHealthCare, an outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory confirmed cases. A cluster is defined as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases. An outbreak or cluster is considered over if 28 days have passed after the latest date of symptom onset in a symptomatic person or first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 28,392 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of June 28 — an increase of approximately 200 from last week. NCDHHS also reports 26,469 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County — up more than 600 from June 21.
As of June 28, 51 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 47 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated — up 1 percent from last week — according to NCDHHS.
State update
Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen announced the first winners of the state’s Your Shot at A Million Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College drawings in Raleigh on June 28.
Shelly Wyramon, of Winston-Salem, received a $1 million prize as the state’s first Your Shot at A Million Summer Cash Drawing. Vania Bazan Martinez, a 14-year-old high school freshman in Wilmington, won a $125,000 scholarship toward a college education.
“I congratulate today’s winners for both their success in the cash drawing and for protecting themselves and their families from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” Cooper said. “There are three more million dollar and college scholarship drawings and getting your shot now gets you entered twice for each drawing. Regardless, everyone is the winner with a safe and effective vaccine that protects you and your loved ones.”
Cohen added that the Your Shot at A Million and Cash 4 College drawings add another “reward to the many that come with getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”
“I want to personally thank our drawing winners for getting their shot against COVID-19,” Cohen said. “They are going to inspire other people to do the same.”
For Wyramon, she said it was an easy decision for her and her family to get vaccinated.
“We have elderly parents and wanted to protect their health and safety as well as our own and others from COVID-19,” Wyramon said.
Wyramon was scheduling her teenage daughter’s vaccination appointment when she learned she won the drawing.
“I couldn’t believe we won until I saw Secretary Cohen on our computer screen congratulating us,” Wyramon said. “I can’t put into words what that means for our family.”
For Martinez, her COVID-19 vaccine is life changing in more ways than one. She started a summer job to save for college.
“I knew it would be hard for my mom to pay for me to go to college, so I started saving the money I make at my summer job,” Martinez said. “Now I know for sure I’ll have money to pay for college and this means a lot to my mom and me.”
The recent loss of loved ones from COVID-19 and seeing others struggle as they recover from the virus moved Martinez to get vaccinated soon after she became eligible.
“I saw information about teens being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at Independence Mall and went home to research it more,” Martinez said. “I went back to the mall with my mom because I wanted to get my shot and I convinced her to get vaccinated too.”
North Carolinians 18 and over who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize. Those vaccinated on or after June 10 are entered twice for each drawing, increasing the chance of winning for the newly vaccinated.
In addition, four North Carolinians 12-17 will win a $125,000 529 account for post-secondary education. Some restrictions apply.
Drawings take place every other week on Wednesdays. New entries close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing. Winners are verified and then announced.
Your Shot at A Million Summer Cash, along with the Summer Cash 4 College and $25 Summer Card, are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to increase awareness of the availability and safety of COVID-19 vaccines and encourage North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they can.
Executive Order 219, which has concurrence from the North Carolina Council of State, authorizes the drawings. Drawings are held every other week from June 23 to Aug. 4.
The next drawing will occur on July 7 and the winner will be announced the following week, according to NCDHHS.
