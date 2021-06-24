The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from June 15 to June 22. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of 21 total COVID-19 cases since June 15 to reach 4,765 total cases as of June 22. The active case count has increased slightly during the course of the week with 13 total active cases as of June 22.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of June 15 to June 22. The last reported death was on Feb. 16, and the current number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Watauga County stands at 31.
As of June 22, AppHealthCare reported 149 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
AppHealthCare reported one active cluster in Watauga County in its last situation update on June 18. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported one cluster at:
- Hospitality House with 19 total cases. The last positive result came on May 25, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
According to AppHealthCare, an outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory confirmed cases. A cluster is defined as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases. An outbreak or cluster is considered over if 28 days have passed after the latest date of symptom onset in a symptomatic person or first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 28,209 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of June 21 — an increase of approximately 500 from last week. NCDHHS also reports 25,888 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County — up more than 600 from June 14.
As of June 21, 50 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 46 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated — up about 1 percent from last week — according to NCDHHS.
State update
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stated on June 16 that there is increasing urgency for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the more dangerous new Delta variant is rapidly spreading in the United States, including in North Carolina.
On June 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern” because it spreads faster than current COVID-19 variants. Early studies from the United Kingdom have also shown a possible increased risk of hospitalization in people infected with the Delta variant. The currently available COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants, according to NCDHHS.
The news comes as research is showing medical problems from COVID-19 can last even for those who did not have symptoms. A study by FAIR Health found that 19 percent of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients develop long-term symptoms such as pain, breathing difficulties, fatigue and high blood pressure. In addition, the study found that 27.5 percent of COVID-19 patients who were symptomatic but not hospitalized also developed lasting symptoms.
“While our COVID-19 trends are good, we are still seeing unvaccinated people hospitalized and dying from this virus, and many struggling with long-term effects like having difficulty breathing when doing simple activities. This is preventable if you get a vaccine to protect yourself and your community,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.
Getting a vaccine is the best way for people to protect themselves from COVID-19. Rigorous clinical trials among thousands of people ages 12 and up have proven the vaccines are safe and effective against all circulating variants. More than 140 million Americans have now been safely vaccinated and protected from serious illness and virus-related hospitalization and death.
NCDHHS stated that North Carolinians now have another reason to get vaccinated. Four vaccinated North Carolinians 18 and older will win $1 million each and four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win tuition for post-secondary education. Drawings will run from June 23 through Aug. 4.
All North Carolina residents 12 and older who have been vaccinated with at least one dose are eligible, some restrictions may apply. Those vaccinated starting June 10 are entered twice for each drawing — increasing the chance of winning for the newly vaccinated. Drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays with the first drawing on June 23. New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing. Winners will be verified and then announced.
Learn more about the $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings at SummerVaxCash.com. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and the state’s Bringing Summer Back initiative, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or dial 1 (888) 675-4567.
