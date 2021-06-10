The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from May 25 to June 1. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of five total COVID-19 cases since June 1 to reach 4,737 total cases as of June 7. The active case count has decreased slightly during the course of the week with eight total active cases as of June 7.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of June 1 to June 7. The last reported death was on Feb. 16.
As of June 7, AppHealthCare reported 149 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
AppHealthCare reported two active clusters in Watauga County in its last situation update on May 28. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- Watauga County Detention Center with 38 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on May 10, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
Hospitality House with 19 total cases. The last positive result came on May 25, and as of the last report three cases are active.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 27,277 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of June 7. That’s an increase of roughly 1,500 doses from the previous week. NCDHHS also reports 24,644 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County — up nearly 1,000 from June 1.
As of June 7, roughly 49 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated — up more than 3.5 percent from June 1. About 44 percent of the Watauga County population has been fully vaccinated — up about 1.5 percent from June 1, according to NCDHHS.
Of the 27,277 people who have been partially vaccinated, 96 percent are white, NCDHHS stated.
State update
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced June 3 that more than 80 percent of adults 65 and older in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“Achieving 80 percent of older adults vaccinated is an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.”We are not done yet. Let’s continue to protect each other by taking our shot against this virus and bringing summer back to North Carolina.”
Vaccines protect people from COVID-19 and virus-related hospitalization and death, according to NCDHHS. People who are fully vaccinated can do all of the things that they did before the pandemic. Those who are unvaccinated still need to wear a mask in public indoor settings and public outdoor settings when they cannot maintain physical distance, need to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and need to participate in testing and screening programs. NCDHHS recommends North Carolinians to “Vax Up or Mask Up.”
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across the state. They are free to everyone. For those who still have questions, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov to learn about COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, the state has administered more than 8.3 million vaccine doses. More than 77 percent of the population 65 years of age and older is fully vaccinated, and close to 54 percent of those North Carolinians who are 18 and older have received at least one dose.
To find a vaccine location in the area, use the Find a Vaccine Location tool at myspot.nc.gov or call (888) 675-4567. Community members can also text their zip code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near them.
