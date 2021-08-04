The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from July 27 to Aug. 3. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication. The update published in the July 28 edition of the Watauga Democrat stated there were 4,879 total cases. AppHealthCare reported there was an error when translating the data to its dashboard on July 27 as there were only 4,819 cases total on July 27 and not 4,879.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of nearly 41 COVID-19 cases since July 27 to reach 4,860 total cases as of Aug. 3. The active case count has increased during the course of the week from 20 active cases to 37 active cases as of July 27. The 37 active COVID-19 cases in Watauga County is one of the highest active case counts since at least April.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths the week of July 27 to Aug. 3. The agency did report one new death during the week of July 6 to July 13 bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Watauga County to 32.
As of Aug. 3, AppHealthCare reports that 150 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — has 290 people hospitalized with 77 of those being adult intensive care unit patients as of Aug. 2.
AppHealthCare reported zero active clusters in Watauga County as of its last situation update on July 30.
Vaccines
NCDHHS reports Watauga County has administered 29,096 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug. 2 — an increase of more than 230 doses from last week. NCDHHS also reports 27,257 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County — up more than 160 from last week.
As of Aug. 2, 52 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 49 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
State update
NCDHHS announced July 30 that it is expanding the COVID-19 Community Health Worker program, bringing it statewide and to Watauga County.
El Centro Latino and UNETE join six other vendors that were previously selected for this work – Catawba County Public Health, Kepro, Mount Calvary Center for Leadership Development, One to One with Youth, Southeastern Healthcare NC and Vidant Health – to aid in North Carolina’s efforts to connect those affected by COVID-19 with needed support, including assistance with COVID-19 vaccinations. In addition to the selection of two new vendors, Kepro, Southeastern Healthcare NC and Vidant Health are expanding the counties they serve.
“Community Health Workers are trusted community members who have bolstered our statewide COVID-19 response and will continue to help North Carolinians, especially those in historically underserved communities, navigate this pandemic,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “Community Health Workers play an important role in providing education and support to increase vaccination rates across the state, particularly as we address rising COVID-19 cases.”
Community Health Workers provide education and support to their communities to increase COVID-19 vaccinations. Such assistance includes helping people with scheduling appointments and finding transportation to vaccination sites. They also connect North Carolinians affected by COVID-19 with medical and social support, including diagnostic testing, primary care, case management, nutrition assistance and behavioral health services.
Through contracts with NCDHHS, the following vendor organizations will now recruit, train and manage Community Health Workers:
- Catawba County Public Health (serving Catawba County)
- El Centro Latino (to serve Cumberland, Durham, Harnett, Lee, Orange, Person, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond and Vance counties)
- Kepro (adding Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Graham, Iredell, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, and Yancey counties. Continuing to serve Anson, Cabarrus, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties)
- Mount Calvary Center for Leadership Development (serving Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Hoke, New Hanover, Pender, Robeson, Sampson and Scotland counties)
- One to One with Youth (serving Greene, Lenoir and Wayne counties)
- Southeastern Healthcare NC (adding Alamance, Allegheny, Ashe, Caswell, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Warren, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. Continuing to serve Franklin, Johnston, Nash, Wake and Wilson counties)
- UNETE (to serve Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson and Transylvania counties)
- Vidant Health (adding Camden, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties. Continuing to serve Beaufort, Bertie, Chowan, Edgecombe, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northampton and Pitt counties)
With the addition of El Centro Latino and UNETE, North Carolinians in all counties will now have access to these services. CHWs will work with local health departments, vaccine vendors and other community partners to identify ways to increase vaccine education and availability. They will also work together to identify and assist individuals who need help accessing medical or social services, finding a safe location to isolate, or addressing other COVID-19-related needs.
Vendors provide Community Health Workers with tablets or laptops and mobile hotspots to leverage NCCARE360, the nation’s first statewide coordinated care technology platform. NCCARE360 unites individuals with traditional health care settings and organizations that address non-medical drivers of health, such as food, housing, transportation, employment and interpersonal safety. Community Health Workers will also be trained in the COVID Vaccine Management System, with the ability to register and schedule individuals for vaccinations.
Community Health Workers are most successful when they can deliver culturally and linguistically appropriate services. During the contractor selection process, NCDHHS prioritized each vendor’s ability to ensure cultural and linguistic diversity throughout the initiative’s governance, leadership and workforce. If Community Health Workers are unable to meet an individual’s linguistic needs in person, they will use strategies including interpreter services, telephonic interpretation or remote video interpreting.
The NCDHHS-funded COVID-19 Community Health Worker initiative will run through June 2022, with the possibility of renewal for an additional two years. Success criteria for vendors will include the number of clients assisted with COVID-19-related services and supports, the number of referrals made, the referrals in which individuals are connected to resources, as well as the provision of vaccine education and support for vaccination events.
