An article in the Aug. 11 edition of the Blowing Rocket incorrectly identified the placing of Appalachian State University’s Team Sunergy in the American Solar Challenge. The American Solar Challenge consisted of two classes, the Multi-Occupant Vehicle class and the Single-Occupant Vehicle class. Team Sunergy finished first in the Multi-Occupant Vehicle class and fourth among the two classes combined. This was the second podium finish for the R.O.S.E.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.