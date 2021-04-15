BLOWING ROCK — An 18-year-old event is coming to Blowing Rock for the first time, featuring “Olympic” events such as the Trike X, Club Cabin Crawl, 3-on-3 slip-n-slide Hockey, and both singles and doubles disc golf. And oh, by the way, it is a car show.
ZDayZ is planned for May 20-23, 2021, hosted by Chetola Resort. As the name suggests, its focus is around Nissan “Z” cars, their Datsun predecessors, and other related “hot rods” and roadsters. It is a chance for many owners of Z cars to mingle and show off their respective prides and joys — and if history repeats itself, there will be a crowd of them.
Last year’s ZDayZ was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, but from 2004 when the event was first organized near the Great Smoky Mountains at Fontana Village when there were some 75 cars and more than 100 people, to 2018 when there were more than 1,000 people and more than 700 cars, ZDayZ has grown in popularity.
It is a car show at Chetola, where many car shows have come and gone before. They will be cruising the streets of Blowing Rock, rollin’ down the Blue Ridge Parkway and more than likely visiting the likes of Grandfather Mountain, Banner Elk, West Jefferson, and so many more sights, sounds and flavors of the region the weekend before Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.