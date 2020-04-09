BOONE — The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge would like to thank the food banks in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties for their community efforts during this unusual and unprecedented time. Their commitment to providing food to those that have been impacted by COVID-19 have not gone unnoticed.
The WFBR recognizes that the need for food has become even greater during these uncertain times and the importance of keeping shelves stocked in both homes and food pantries.
To applaud their work, WFBR has committed $8,250 to 11 food banks. Checks for $750 have been sent to Ashe Really Cares, Ashe County Sharing Center, Jefferson United Methodist Food Pantry, Reaching Avery Ministries, Feeding Avery Families, Volunteer Avery, Blowing Rock CARES, Casting Bread, Greenway Baptist Food Pantry, Health & Hunger Coalition and the Hospitality House so they can replenish their much-needed food supplies.
For information on making a donation, becoming a member or volunteering with WFBR, contact Karen Marinelli at (828) 264-4002, or email karen@womensfundoftheblueridge.org. For more information, visit www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org, or find the group on Facebook.
