BOONE — Thousands of women and girls in the High Country need help this time of year to make sure they have at least one healthy meal a day. Winter weather has arrived and schools are about to be out for the holidays, which will put a strain on many families.
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge invites the High Country community to support our neighbors by giving the gift of food. The organization is kicking off a food drive called “Pack the Pantry” in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties. With your help, the Women’s Fund can pack the van, trailer or bus in your county to help those in need.
The food drive will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the dropoff dates. Just shop and then drop your food inside the vehicle at your location. Collected food items stay in the counties where they were donated.
Help us pack these vehicles with non-perishable goods such as canned fish or meat, canned soups, crackers, pastas, peanut or almond butter, baby food and formula, granola bars, juice boxes, nuts and cereal. Home-canned goods cannot be donated.
Contact Karen Marinelli at karen@womensfundoftheblueridge.org or (828) 264-4002 for more information.
