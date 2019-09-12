BOONE — The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge distributed $170,000 worth of grants to nonprofits in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties, the organization announced Sept. 9.
“The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge believes that all women have the right to equality, safety, opportunity, and self-determination in every aspect of their lives,” the organization stated on Sept. 6. “We recognize our role as a leader in this community by working to achieve these principles through our grantmaking.”
The organization stated the grants were distributed to the following agencies: Ashe Family Literacy, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, Buffalo Cove Education Center, Children’s Council, Community Care Clinic, Girls on the Run, Hunger & Health Coalition, High Country Givers, Hospitality House, Mountain Alliance, New Opportunity School for Women at Lees-McRae, OASIS, Partnership for Ashe, Quiet Givers, Reaching Avery Ministry, Shoes for Kids, Toe River Health District, Volunteer Avery, WAMY, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity and Western Youth Network.
“Since the organization’s inception, the Women’s Fund has given away over $1.5 million to local nonprofits as part of their annual grants cycle,” the Women’s Fund stated.
For information on making a donation, becoming a member, participating in our events or volunteering, contact Karen Marinelli at (828) 264-4002, or email karen@womensfundoftheblueridge.org. For more information, visit www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org, or find the group on Facebook.
