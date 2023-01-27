BLOWING ROCK — WinterFeast served two sold out seatings while showcasing the diverse restaurants of the High Country to kick off Blowing Rock's WinterFest on Thursday evening.
Restaurants from across the area served guests in the Garden Room of the Green Park Inn. Attendees were offered dishes from several popular local restaurants before entering the Tea Room to enjoy desserts and cocktails.
Each seating of 120 people had the opportunity to try signature dishes from Six Pence Pub, Vidalia, Story Street Grill, Famous Toastery, Egg Rollin’, El Rincon, Speckled Trout, Best Seller, The Inn at Crestwood, Twigs, Town Tavern and a combined effort of Hellbender, Gideon Ridge and Bistro Roca.
Twigs Sous Chef Cole Franklin served guests beef tips and mushrooms over saffron rice along with an arugula-based spring mix salad with smoked gouda, cantaloupe and spiced walnuts. He said WinterFeast is an opportunity to serve "good food to good people."
"Our chef loves to serve classic southern cuisine with a slight French twist," Franklin said.
Dessert options were served by staff from Blue Deer, The Gamekeeper, Stick Boy Bread Company along with beverages from The Spice and Tea Exchange and Bald Guy Brew.
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Director of Events and Communication John Goheen said the event is a great opportunity each year to show off the "hidden gems" of the culinary world in the High Country.
This was the first year back for the event after not happening for two years.
