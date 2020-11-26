Evolving to meet the needs of the community, Wine to Water, a local nonprofit whose primary mission is providing fresh drinking water to the global community, has shifted part of its focus towards bringing food to the tables of those struggling in the wake of the COVID-19.
Now, the humanitarian organization hopes to expand its program to respond to disaster relief situations.
Beginning in March, Wine to Water, partnered with with Ransom Pub, to kick off a new food box food program with hopes of providing fresh food to needy families affected by the global pandemic, particularly waitstaff and restaurant workers who have been subjected to reduced hours or layoffs due to restaurant closers.
“It’s not just Ransom, there’s restaurants all over Boone. There’s staff and service industry people, bartenders, servers, managers that all now don’t have a job. Is there anything we can do to help? It was really born out of that question,” said Doc Hendley, founder of Wine to Water. “We realized, all right, ‘we don’t know what we can do but we know we can feed people and we know we have access to great food.’ We want people not to be stuck during this time eating Spaghettios, Beanee Weanees and hotdogs, so let’s try to get fresh food.”
According to Hendley, the new program has seen a large amount of success. Working alongside a variety of sponsors such as local churches and restaurants, Wine to Water was able to deliver meals to 16,000 community members within its first week.
“Just to kind of catch you up to where we are now, we have done over 160,000 meals in the High Country area with these boxes,” Hendley said. “It’s the restaurant industry and the bar industry that has made us who we are. So, when that industry began to struggle and to suffer we were really blessed to have the opportunity to give back.”
Wine to Water not only hopes continue the Box Program in the future, but also hopes to adapt the program to assist individuals suffering from natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods.
“We may put different items inside the box, like different types of sanitation needs that people may have right after a hurricane, or potentially a water filter. We can add that in there if they don’t have access to clean drinking water,” Hendley said. “Even things like headlamps, a lot of times they’re out of power.”
Utilizing the energy of motivated volunteers and contributors, the program is continuing to fill food boxes weekly, with each box containing 40 fresh meals and hygiene materials. Individuals interested in receiving a meal box can visit https://form.jotform.com/winetowater/boxprogram.
“We’re going to continue to build the box program where it can meet different needs that are evolving so that we can continue to respond to people in need right in our own backyard,” Hendley said.
Individuals interested in getting involved with Wine to Water’s food box program can visit www.winetowater.org/boxprogram or call (828) 355-9655. Wine to Water can also be found on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/winetowater. Become a sponsor by visiting www.ransomboone.com/carebox/.
