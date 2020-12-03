A Watauga High School foods and nutrition teacher is finding creative ways to make a typical hands-on cooking class more interactive for virtual students.
Morgan Lloyd is one of two foods and nutrition teachers in the Career and Technical Education program who teaches both in-person students and all-virtual students in the Watauga Virtual Academy. When both sets of students were learning remotely, the curriculum she was teaching was the same. At that time, she and Amanda Beane, also a foods teacher, would create cooking demonstration Youtube and Tik Tok videos for students to watch.
When students enrolled in the in-person cohort returned to school in mid-October, Lloyd said she was excited to start cooking with students in person. COVID-19 restrictions created challenges as students used to be able to cook in groups in Lloyd’s four-kitchen classroom. Students now mix together ingredients at their desks that are measured out by Lloyd, and use the kitchens one at a time.
However, LLoyd said she was concerned that her approximate 22 virtual students were not able to participate in the in-person cooking lessons. Wanting those students to have similar opportunities, Lloyd found ways to package ingredients and set pick-up times for families to take the ingredients home.
“It takes a couple hours to get those prepped and ready but it’s totally worth it,” Lloyd said. “When I told (the students) that’s what we were going to do … they were thrilled.”
Lloyd has been able to do this with her virtual students for two separate lessons. The first was learning different knife cuts for fruits and vegetables: Each student was able to pick up a pepper, onion and potato to practice. Lloyd met virtually with students to video herself demonstrating the cutting techniques, and students could follow along at home. Students could either turn on their video cameras to show Lloyd their finished products or they could send her a photo of their finished work.
“Ever since we started sending these things home, (the students have) come to life a lot more,” Lloyd said. “Their personalities have shown through their products.”
The second cooking project Lloyd sent home involved ingredients to make stir fry and fried rice. In order to send items home with students, Lloyd said she has to find recipes that use ingredients that are shelf stable; she wouldn’t be able to send home ingredients for recipes that required items such as milk or eggs. The school’s Career and Technical Education budget allows Lloyd to purchase the ingredients for the virtual class students as she would as if they were cooking in the classroom, she said.
Hunter Gaddy said he likes being able to cook at home for Lloyd’s class. Other students mentioned that they wish they could do so in person in the classroom.
The class syllabus asked families to sign and agree to modes of learning in the classroom as well as at home when remote learning. Lloyd said it’s outlined in the syllabus that students participating in the class at home are required to have parental supervision, or given permission to cook without parent supervision.
Lloyd said cooking is a passion of hers as she started to learn to cook when she was 8. She would watch the Food Network and attempt to make what the cooks were demonstrating on TV.
She was also influenced by cooking with her grandparents who both owned restaurants. She started out as a host at Mellow Mushroom when she was in high school at Watauga.
For these reasons, Lloyd said she’s passionate about introducing students to the hospitality and culinary industries. She said the hospitality industry, especially restaurants, is one of the largest hiring industries in Watauga County. Her intention is to build up the culinary program at the high school while potentially partnering with more local businesses to continue to allow students more opportunities to be exposed to those industries.
Lloyd’s hope is to give students “opportunities to take these skills from the classroom and put it in real life practices whether that’s a job, culinary school or if they just want to cook at home.”
For more information on the foods and nutrition program at WHS, contact Lloyd at lloydm@wataugaschools.org.
Log In
