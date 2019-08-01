Boone's Western Youth Network will be hosting “Sweet High Country Salute: An Evening with Elvis” to benefit the Sonny Sweet Scholarship Fund at Boone’s Harvest House venue from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.
This unique event includes a favorite Elvis appetizer and a complete traditional Southern dinner, just like those that Elvis loved. CR Catering is providing the meal, with beer and cider from Appalachian Mountain Brewery and wine from Peabody’s.
The evening’s highlight is entertainment from internationally acclaimed Elvis Tribute Artist, Stephen Freeman, and his Echoes of a Legend Show Band. Attendees are welcome to wear outfits of the Elvis era, with special prizes for the best outfits.
The Sonny Sweet Scholarship Fund echoes the message of Elvis' song, “If I Can Dream” (1968), with the lyrics, “While I can dream, please let my dream come true, right now.” The scholarship supports High Country youth living in adverse circumstances to develop a dream and find a way to make that dream come true.
Guests will have a chance to participate in a fast-paced appeal for sponsorships of summer camp costs, along with several other fun-filled activities. The evening is all about having a great time, helping youth and enjoying a fabulous Elvis concert.
Boone’s Western Youth Network mission is to transform our High Country Community by nurturing and empowering our children so that they live healthy, engaged and fulfilling lives. The purpose of WYN’s initiative, their Sonny Sweet Scholarship Fund, is to increase the number of needy High Country adolescents who can participate in WYN’s experiential enrichment programs, including its summer camp.
Sonny Sweet, the scholarship founder and namesake, was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2013, and it was his wish to establish a lasting legacy to help children. Sweet chose to partner with WYN, which serves High Country youth through enrichment programs. Mentoring, tutoring, substance abuse prevention and service learning are all offered through WYN.
“We were honored to partner with WYN to start this scholarship in 2015, and we’ve been able to award scholarships every year. I hope that we can do more and more to help WYN serve these kids,” Sweet said.
“Sonny was very forward thinking,” said WYN Executive Director Jennifer Warren. “A lot of times, nonprofits live year to year budget-wise, so this scholarship has helped tremendously. It’s huge to give more kids an opportunity to have meaningful engagement over the summer, and as the scholarship grows, the students will grow as well. It’s an exciting development.”
Tickets for “A Sweet High Country Salute: An Evening with Elvis” to benefit the area's youth are $55 per person, $100 for two or $400 for a table of eight. Tickets are available online at https://SweetSalute.bpt.me. Checks are also accepted through mailing, made out to WYN-SSSF for the appropriate amount and mailing to WYN-SSSF, PO Box 3753, Boone. Donations are also accepted. Sponsors of this event have covered all costs, so that tickets, donations and all contributions are tax-deductible and go directly to the scholarship fund.
For additional information of questions, contact SonnySweetScholarship@gmail.com or call (828) 964-8406.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.