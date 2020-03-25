WATAUGA — During the course of six week days, Watauga County Schools served 12,841 meals to local children 18 and younger during a state-mandated closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 17, school officials started operating five feeding sites by offering lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day at Bethel, Mabel and Green Valley schools while also offering dinner and breakfast for the next day at Hardin Park School and Brushy Fork Baptist Church. Within the first four days, the school system served 6,541 meals. WCS then served another 2,298 meals the following Monday and another 3,334 on that Tuesday.
The school system added two new sites, Valle Crucis School and Watauga High School, on Monday, March 23. Both started operating as breakfast and lunch sites. Meals from breakfast and lunch sites can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; dinner meals can be gathered from 4 to 6 p.m.
WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said that public schools are about more than just academics. He said the school system takes seriously its mission to support students and families in any way possible.
“Taking care of basic needs such as providing food for children is something we have always done,” Elliott said. “There was never a question about whether or not we would be providing meals to our families. Our student nutrition staff has done incredible work over the past week — not just serving more than 6,000 meals, but creating and implementing the plan that made that service possible.”
With very little notice, Elliott said the nutrition staff not only developed menus for the plan, but also planned bus routes to provide food to families who aren’t able to come to the pickup sites. WCS began delivering meals by bus on March 18, according to Mabel School counselor Christy Welch.
Welch said Mabel started delivering 40 meals on the first day of delivery and by that Friday they were delivering up to almost 60 meals — for a total of 152 meals during the course of three days.
“This makes me and my brother feel really special and important that Mabel School would come out of their way to take care of me and my family,” said Faith Dollars, a Mabel School eighth-grader.
Those with school-aged children with unmet food needs can email a contact from the schools. These contacts include Megan Langdon for Bethel, Mabel and Parkway (langdonm@wataugaschools.org); Heather Holbrook for Blowing Rock and Green Valley (holbrookh@wataugaschools.org); Mary Smalling at Cove Creek (smallingmc@wataugaschools.org); Denise Presnell for Hardin Park (presnelld@wataugaschools.org); Bonnie Smith for Valle Crucis (smithb@wataugaschools.org); and Jennifer Wandler for Watauga High School (wandlerj@wataugaschools.org).
For more information on the response of Watauga County Schools to COVID-19, visit www.wataugaschools.org/coronavirus.
Community food box sites
In addition to the meals that the school system is providing to children, local churches and organizations have implemented pickup sites for boxes of food. These meals are first come, first serve with limited supplies.
Food can be picked up from the following locations:
- Boone United Methodist Church: Hot meals to go and food boxes from 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
- First Presbyterian Church: Food boxes from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays.
- FaithBridge: To-go meals from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Food boxes from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays. Families can get food boxes twice a month, and can get to-go meals each day offered.
- Hardin Park School (behind the building): Food boxes from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays.
- High Country United Church of Christ: Food boxes 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays and 5:15-7 p.m. on Mondays.
- Mount Vernon Baptist Church: Food boxes 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
- Parkway Elementary School: Food boxes from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
- TheHeart: Food boxes 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
- The Rock: Food boxes from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and Sundays.
- Valle Crucis School: Food boxes 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesdays.
- Rumple Memorial Presbyterian: Food boxes from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and 4-6 p.m. on Fridays.
- Greenway Baptist Church: Food boxes from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Thursdays
- Health and Hunger Coalition: Curb-side service from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fresh produce and other perishables and to go meals once a week. Families can get food boxes twice a month.
- Hospitality House: Meals served three times a day (6:30-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m., 5:30-6:30 p.m.). Food pantry is open each day from 9-11a.m. and 1-4 p.m. May pick up twice a month
- Western Watauga Food Outreach: The regular food bag distributionfrom 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays has moved from the Community Center to Henson’s Chapel UMC. Drive-thru. Weekly food bags available.
- F.A.R.M. Cafe: Grab and go meals from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Donations accepted.
