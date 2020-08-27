JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Due to the high demand and quick sell out for our 2019 excursion trips, the Watauga Valley Railroad Museum has decided to offer another Fall Excursion to its schedule to give everyone a chance to ride a train through the beautiful Smoky Mountains.
The Watauga Valley Railroad Museum is proud to offer these excursion trips to keep railroad history alive for educational purposes. This train excursion will operate on Saturday, Sept. 12-13 through the Great Smoky Mountains.
Watauga Valley Railroad Museum is a non profit 501c3 nonprofit educational organization. All proceeds goes into our railroad museum in restoring rail equipment and our depot museum. For more information check out www.wataugavalleynrhs.org.
