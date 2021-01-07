BOONE — Watauga Medical Center welcomed the birth of Sadie Louise Lovejoy as the first birth of 2021.
Lovejoy was born Jan. 1 to Robert Lovejoy and Anna Lovejoy of Watauga County.
