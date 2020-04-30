BOONE — The Watauga County Democratic Party held its spring convention virtually for the first time in its history on Saturday, April 26, to discuss its plans for election season and meet the Democratic Party nominees on the national, state and local levels.
The number of participants in the Zoom video conference call hovered at about 100 people throughout the two-hour convention, prompting enthusiasm and appreciation from statewide representatives who joined in the call.
As a group, the Watauga Dems indicated concerns about this year’s voter turnout efforts, as many members who canvass are students at Appalachian State University, which is closed to students and the public due to the COVID-19 virus. The group also mentioned the importance of voting by absentee ballots, but said that it could cause additional problems.
“Our local Democratic Party believes in and advocates for the right to vote for all voters, regardless of political persuasion. Almost one-third of Watauga’s total voting population is 25 years of age or younger, most of whom attend Appalachian State University,” said Watauga Dems Political Director Pam Williamson. “That’s thousands of voters. If App State is only in session online in the fall, and considering our commitment to voter rights, we will have to find new ways to help these voters navigate different means to cast their valid ballots.”
Williamson asked participants to remember “to dig deep” in their pockets for this election, both monetarily and when it comes to new approaches to regular practices.
A number of state candidates submitted videos to be played during the convention, including state treasurer nominee Ronnie Chatterji, whose video highlighted the economic downturn that could be promoted by COVID-19 along with his experiences working at “Duke University as an economist for the past 13 years” and being a White House advisor under the Obama administration.
There is one North Carolinian Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, Cal Cunningham. He joined the Watauga Dems convention near the end and had words of encouragement for other Democratic nominees, as well as party member participants, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and electing more Democrats to political offices.
David Wilson Brown, a graduate of Appalachian State University in Boone, is running for his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives Fifth District to upset Thom Tillis by focusing on the state’s agriculture, jobs, voting policies and climate change approaches.
Brown also holds gun safety, net neutrality and cybersecurity as high priorities, according to his website.
Jeanne Supin, candidate for N.C. Senate, highlighted the importance of education in her video. If Supin is elected in November, she will be representing District 45, which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin counties and some areas of Catawba County.
Watauga County Commissioners Charlie Wallin and John Welch are running for re-election for the county’s fifth and second districts, respectively, in November, and Wallin took some time during the convention to speak about future Watauga Dems meetings.
“We’re going to continue meeting virtually,” he said, noting that that includes the monthly meeting of the Watauga Dems, which is set for 7 p.m. on May 13.
Carrington Pertalion is a new candidate for Watauga County Commissioners in District 1.
State Auditor Beth A. Wood, who was re-elected in 2016 and is hoping to hold her seat for another term from 2020-2024, thanked the Watauga Dems for their efforts in the 2016 election.
“With the closest race in the state (in 2016) and winning by only 6,086 votes, it was your efforts and hard work that made it happen,” Wood said. “We need to continue to work hard in order to keep this critical seat. This virus has caused our economy to shutter and will affect our campaigns financially. But now, more than ever, we need to make sure that every tax dollar that you send to Raleigh is being used prudently for public education, health care and to get our state’s economy back on track.”
The Watauga Dems convention happened to take place on the weekend before the N.C. General Assembly convened in Raleigh April 28.
N.C. House of Representatives member for Watauga and Ashe counties Ray Russell attended the convention and discussed briefly the plan for the upcoming session, while also campaigning for his re-election.
Mostly “non-controversial bills” regarding COVID-19 relief will be proposed and voted on in this week’s session, according to Russell, including bills regarding education, small businesses and relaxing certain state laws.
A full list of Democratic candidates and their websites for the upcoming election day can be found at https://wataugadems.com/candidate-2014.
