BOONE — Watauga County buildings reopened to the public on Monday, June 1. All county departments and operations are operating on normal hours.
The public is encouraged to utilize online services to the maximum extent possible — website, online payment, email and telephone to limit visiting facilities.
All visitors conducting business at county facilities are strongly recommended to wear face coverings/masks for their safety and others. Additionally, some lobby areas in each office may need to limit the number of people allowed into their waiting areas as the lobbies of each department vary in size.
The county has modified facilities and procedures to increase safety of staff and visitors.
Individuals requiring non-court related services housed in the courthouse are strongly encouraged to call ahead to avoid long wait times and ensure the most efficient manner of service due to renewal of court system operations.
For the main county website that has links to county agencies and departments, visit www.wataugacounty.org.
County services housed in the courthouse are:
Board of Elections — (828) 265-8061
Website: https://bit.ly/2XeO56m
1. Voter Registration Forms can be delivered in person and put in a drop box by the door of the Board of Elections office.
2. Voter Registration Forms can be mailed to the Watauga County Board of Elections at PO Box 528, Boone, NC 28607.
3. Click https://go.aws/3eCXvyv for online Voter Registration Forms.
4. If you have a North Carolina driver’s license or ID card, you can register online to vote or change your voter information through the NC DMV online.
5. If you are registering to vote for the first time in your county of residence, you must mail or deliver the application in-person with your original signature.
6. If you are changing your name, address or party affiliation within your current county of registration: in addition to mail, you may also fax to (828) 265-8068 or email to matthew.snyder@watgov.org a scanned image of your signed application.
7. Absentee Ballot Request forms may be delivered in person at the office or mailed to the Watauga County Board of Elections, PO Box 528, Boone, NC 28607.
8. All public records requests may be made by phone at (828) 265-8061 or submitted by e-mail to matthew.snyder@watgov.org.
9. The public may call (828) 265-8061 for assistance.
Register of Deeds/Land Records — (828) 265-8052
Website: https://bit.ly/3ckoTQ9
Documents to be recorded can be:
1. Electronically recorded through one of our three e-Recording vendors:
Simplifile www.simplifile.com
- (800) 460-5657
- CSC
- (866) 652-0111
- EPN
- (888) 325-3366
2. In-person
3. US Mail, FedEx, UPS
- Notaries needing to take their notary oath should call our office to make an appointment
Contact the Land Records office at (828) 265-8052 for assistance, to make appointments and to obtain further information.
Vital Records — (828) 265-8034
- To obtain certified copies of vital records (births, deaths, marriages):
1. The easiest and quickest way is to complete an online request by clicking https://www.getcertificatenow.com/watauga#1.
2. Appear in person with identification and $10 (cash or credit card) per requested certificate.
3. By mail: Click to https://bit.ly/2MgA3ed to find the form needed based on what you are requesting (birth,death, marriage). Complete the form and follow instructions for submitting the form.
- To obtain a Marriage License:
Marriage Licenses will be issued by appointment. The couple must first complete the online Marriage License Application. Click https://bit.ly/2TUMOiF for the form and then call (828) 265-8034 to make an appointment and obtain further instructions.
- The processing of Amendments, Delayed Births and Legitimations; and the recording of Military Discharges will be by appointment.
Contact the Vital Records office at (828) 265-8034 for assistance, to make appointments and to obtain further information.
Tax Department — (828) 265-8021
Website: https://bit.ly/2BczoIh
1. Tax Payments may be mailed or can be made online with Debit, Credit or E-Check by clicking http://wataugacounty.org/serviceFee.aspx.
2. Online real estate searches may be done by clicking http://www.wataugacounty.org/.
3. Business Personal Listings and Personal Property Listings may be mailed, faxed to (828) 265-8087 or emailed to larry.warren@watgov.org.
4. Real Estate Tax Certifications can be done via mail, faxed to (828) 265-8087 or emailed to mitzi.rochelle@watgov.org.
5. Requests for proration on motor vehicle taxes may be made via mail, faxed to (828) 265-8087 or emailed (as long as the required proof accompanies the request) to stephanie.reece@watgov.org.
6. Requests for paid tax receipts for income tax season may be made via mail, faxed to (828) 265-8087 or emailed to larry.warren@watgov.org.
Administrative Office of the Courts
The reopening of Watauga County government buildings coincided with the North Carolina Court System resumption of services.
Essential court services are available. The initial startup of court will create potential delays in individuals receiving services and visitors may be asked to temporarily wait outside until others leave the building in an effort to maintain appropriate social distancing and comply with state guidelines on mass gatherings. Community members should not come to the courthouse if they do not have to.
For information regarding court services and online services available for the court system, call:
- Clerk of Court at (828) 268-6600
- District Attorney at (828) 268-6610
- Magistrate at (828) 268-6619
- Probation at (828) 265-5423
- Superior Court Judge at (828) 268-6616
Again, visitors to county facilities are strongly encouraged to utilize online services available and to call ahead before visiting county facilities.
