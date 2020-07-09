BOONE — The board of advisors of the Watauga County Community Foundation recently announced $23,500 in local grant awards from the Armfield and Rachel Rivers Coffey Memorial Fund and its community grant-making fund.
This year the board granted:
- $2,500 to the Foscoe Grandfather Community Center for continuing the work of the Foscoe Community Center and Park
- $12,000 to the Hunger and Health Coalition for COVID-19 food assistance support
- $1,000 to the Mountain Alliance for the Mountain Alliance’s School’s Out Academic Enrichment Program in Watauga County
- $3,000 to OASIS, Inc. for the emergency shelter program
- $2,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for cold storage capacity building at the Hospitality House
- $3,000 to The Children’s Playhouse for program support
Stephen Poulos, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Watauga County Community Foundation.
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” he said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
An affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation, the Watauga County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. WCCF was founded in 1991 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership – all for the benefit of Watauga County.
The WCCF board advises the Watauga County Community Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held on an annual basis. Advisory board members live and work in Watauga County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Poulos, board members include: Brian Crutchfield (vice president/grants chair), Ryan Postlethwait (secretary), Bettie Bond, Dave Harman, Brad Moretz, Gary Moss, Jane Rogers and Robert Shirley.
The Watauga County Community Foundation, through the NC Community Foundation, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time – or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Watauga County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
The NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $161 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $284 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,300 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships. The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
