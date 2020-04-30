NEWLAND — A wise man once said, “Life’s a garden; dig it” and W.A.M.Y Community Action is doing just that by beginning the organization’s first community garden in Newland.
Behind the organization’s office in Newland, Bob and Arlene Weiner have begun the community garden project by going ahead and planting three blueberry bushes and nine apple trees, which were delivered by Bill Hoffman on Friday, April 17.
“It’s a long-term project because it will take three years for the blueberries to produce and three to five years for the apples,” Arlene said.
At one time the lot where the garden is being planted was a driveway, so the couple is planning on building raised boxes on top of the rocky soil as they continue along with the project.
“What we’re going to do is have these garden boxes and fill them with composted soil, manure and good stuff that vegetables like to grow in. We’re going to have to get our hands on that good stuff because we don’t have a source for it, yet but it’s part of the process,” Bob said.
The couple is looking for leads on individuals with access to resources for the boxes as well as composted manure. Anyone who is interested in assisting the project can reach out to W.A.M.Y. Community Action at (828) 733-0156.
The couple hopes the garden will one day be able to assist the local food banks with fresh produce and that community members will be able to grow their own food there, similar to Jerry Moody’s garden at the Agricultural Extension office.
“We had 25 blueberry bushes in Kannapolis, and they grew great. So we know how to grow blueberries, and we’re excited to have a blueberry patch here,” Arlene said.
W.A.M.Y. Executive Director Melissa Soto said that the couple has been “amazing” on getting the project started.
“We don’t really have a concrete plan for what we’re going to do with it when we’re finished, but we know that we want to be able to give some food back to the community in some way. So her and her husband have taken the ball and ran with it. While we’re staying in place and social distancing, him and her have just been out there getting it done,” Soto said.
W.A.M.Y. Community Action has been operating in the area for 56 years and was one of the first human services nonprofits in the area. The organization completes an assessment on poverty every three years and creates services to fulfill those needs.
