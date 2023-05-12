BLOWING ROCK — Volunteers gathered on Monday morning in Blowing Rock to make the Edgewood Cottage more visible to passersby by uplifting the landscaping.
“We just felt like we needed a facelift,” said volunteer Sharon Smoski.
Smoski said Mustard Seed had helped them envision what it could look like moving forward. Volunteers were weeding the garden beds and trimming bushes along the road so the cottage becomes more visible from the road.
“So this year for the spring season, our goal was all about visibility for the cottage, particularly from the road and from the sidewalk of Town Tavern and St. Mary’s,” said Lynn Armbrust. “Because of the overgrowth, it’s been very difficult to actually see the cottage from the road. You’re almost past the cottage by the time you notice that it’s there. Everything we’re doing for spring cleanup is related to maintenance and visibility. And then we’re enhancing it, making it a little more inviting.”
Armbrust said they are going to do some mulching, add flower beds and also add more stone. She said Mustard Seed is also donating three large potted plants that are colorful to “draw attention to the cottage.”
“In the fall, we’ll continue the work and do some fall planting and add to the gardens, but for right now, it’s really about cleanup and maintenance and visibility,” Armbrust said.
Volunteers worked from May 8 to May 10 to uplift the area around the cottage.
“We owe a lot of ‘thank yous’ to volunteers from the Blowing Rock Garden Club, the Edgewood cottage volunteer team and Mustard Seed for their donations,” Armbrust said.
