Volunteers create new look at Edgewood Cottage By Moss Brennan May 19, 2023

BLOWING ROCK — Volunteers gave a new look to Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock to make it more visible to those passing by.

Over three days last week, volunteers worked on the cottage's landscape so those passing by could see it better.

Mustard Seed helped the volunteers envision what it could look like.

Sam Belden, of Mustard Seed, put the final touches to flower arrangements at Edgewood Cottage donated by Robb and Danielle Stewart of the garden center.
