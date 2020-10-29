BLOWING ROCK — As a challenging year comes to an end, Tweetsie Railroad will welcome guests for Tweetsie Christmas to celebrate the magical holiday season and end the year on a High Country note.
“We have missed our guests so much this year,” said Cathy Robbins, director of marketing for Tweetsie Railroad. “Our typical season milestones, including Opening Day, Independence Day, Railroad Heritage Weekend and Ghost Train came and went without us being able to open the park and celebrate with guests, so we’re very excited to end the year making merry memories as we light up the park and fire up our historic steam locomotive for Tweetsie Christmas.”
Tweetsie Christmas will open select nights at 5 p.m. beginning Nov. 13 through Dec. 31. The park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tweetsie Christmas tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at Tweetsie.com or by calling the ticket office at 877-TWEETSIE.
This year, each Golden Rail Season Pass holder will receive one free admission and train ride during Tweetsie Christmas. Additionally, any previously purchased 2020 General Admission or Day Out With Thomas ticket can be credited toward a Tweetsie Christmas ticket by calling the ticket office. With a limited number of tickets available each night and a reduced park capacity, advance tickets are required for the event. Admission is $44 for adults, $38 for children (age 3-12) and free for children 2 and younger. The train runs every 40 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Each night, guests can take a 20-minute train ride behind a historic steam locomotive on a 3-mile route lined with nearly one million Christmas lights, and enjoy the park’s many activities. Guests are advised to dress warmly, because most of the event is outdoors. They will also be able to tour Santa’s Gingerbread House and visit with Santa Claus. Groups will be socially distanced, and a protective barrier will be between guests and Santa at all times. Families will be able to speak with and pose for a photo with Saint Nick, and children are encouraged to bring a letter to Santa to put in his mailbox.
“Tweetsie Christmas will be slightly different without our regular live holiday show or snow globes in order to keep guests safe and follow safety protocols, but it will still be a very holly, jolly experience,” said Robbins. “We hope everyone will make plans to visit the park to celebrate the holidays.”
Tweetsie Railroad is following all CDC and established guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including managing a reduced park capacity through a reservation system and requiring a mask or face covering to be worn by staff and guests older than the age of 5 unless exempt under NC Executive Order 169. All safety measures are available for review at Tweetsie.com.
