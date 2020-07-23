BLOWING ROCK — Tweetsie Railroad reopened for the 2020 season on Friday, July 17, to season pass holders only, and will continue operating only on weekends until further notice, according to its website.
Guests were permitted one Wild West Train Ride and access to shopping on Main Street, which are the park’s offerings under limited operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets have been reduced to $10 for an adult and $7 for a child from ages 3-12. Children age 2 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased a maximum of seven days in advance.
The park is open weekly from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Find more information online at www.tweetsie.com.
