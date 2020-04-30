BOONE ─ On Thursday, April 23, the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts in Boone announced the beginning of its “#TurchinAtHome” series.
The gallery’s staff has been working from home to provide digital programming to keep the community connected to the arts and stay true to its mission of creating community around the arts.
“In these tumultuous times, the Turchin Center remains committed to the belief that the arts are the most powerful way to reach people’s hearts and minds, and that the arts are the best way to transform culture,” said Mary Anne Redding, curator and creative director. “To stay connected, we bring you engaging online experiences that we hope are as meaningful to you as they are to those of us who have dedicated our lives to working in the arts every day ─ even from home.”
Exhibits have been photographed and posted online at www.tcva.org and on Flickr at www.flickr.com/photos/turchincenter/sets/. Visitors can read a full description of the exhibit alongside its photos, with artist comments and statements also included.
Currently online exhibits include “Lian Lian ─ An installation by Hui Chi Lee,” “MARIA: Lesia Maruschak,” the Appalachian State Art Department Faculty Biennial, the Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition and the Expressive Arts 35th Anniversary Celebration.
Additionally, the Turchin Center is offering a number of workshops online. At-home workshops feature weekly guidance and prompts for Visual Journaling and Blazing Easels. Visual Journaling is geared toward adults and is a creative way to express feelings and reflect the impact of what is going on in the world right now, while Blazing Easels is geared toward children but can be fun for all ages.
Links to weekly prompts are being provided on the Turchin Facebook page at www.facebook.com/turchincenter, and on the center’s website at www.tcva.org/workshops.
