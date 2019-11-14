BLOWING ROCK — The 61st annual Tour of Homes by the St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock announced Nov. 9 that it raised a total of $85,620 in 2019, which it distributed to local nonprofits, charities and other organizations.
“St. Mary’s tour workers are most appreciative of the response from church members and the public for their generosity and concern for High Country neighbors in need,” stated Radie Armstrong, 2019 Tour of Homes chairperson, in a Nov. 9 statement.
The 2019 total surpasses the 2018 total of $82,000.
The funds came from the tour itself on July 26, where ticket buyers toured four historic homes over the course of the day, which included the Steven Price Modern Home, the Manor Condominium in Mayview, the Molly Northern Cabin and the Rice Home.
St Mary’s also brought people together for a gala fundraiser hosted by Chip and Monica Perry at their “car barn” in Blowing Rock in early July. The gala included a live and silent auction, which itself raised $15,500.
The 2019 St. Mary of the Hills Tour of Homes outreach funding recipients were awarded their grants in October. The organizations are as follows: Blowing Rock CARES Food Pantry, the Blowing Rock Community Library, the Blowing Rock School tutoring program, Blue Ridge Conservancy, the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, Camp Henry, the Children’s Council, the Community Care Clinic, Creative Peacemakers, Crossnore School, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, the Hospitality House of the High Country, the Hunger and Health Coalition, OASIS, Inc., Resort Area Ministries, WAMY Community Actio, the Watauga County Back to School Festival, the Western Youth Network, the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge, Casting Bread Ministries, High Country Caregivers, Life Village, the Blowing Rock Police Department and Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue.
