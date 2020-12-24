BOONE — By combining history with heaps of holiday spirit, a local caroling group is delivering a bit of cheer to the doorsteps of Boone residents this Christmas season.
Made up completely of volunteers, The Lamp Post Carolers of the Southern Appalachian Historical Association takes joy in bringing a bit of Christmas past to the present, while also raising money for two local causes – “Horn in the West” outdoor drama and the Hickory Ridge History Museum.
“Most of the activities of ‘Horn in the West’ and the Hickory Ridge Museum are summertime activities,” said Stephanie Greer, a SAHA board member and Lamp Post Caroler. “We were looking for a way to bring something fun to the community in the winter and also help raise more interest and financial support. The historical association is a nonprofit, so we really rely on the support and friendship of people in the community.”
Locals looking to bring a bit of holiday magic to home-bound loved ones can book the Lamp Post Carolers, who will bring a fun-filled, socially distant, Christmas chorus directly to their front lawn. The group offers a mixed bag of traditional Christmas tunes as well as more contemporary holiday favorites, which according to Greer the group is continuing to expand upon.
“We have a mix of classics, and we’ve also thrown in some that everyone just wants to hear at Christmas time,” Greer said. “We want to have a mix, and we continue to add older Christmas songs to our repertoire to add more of an historical flavor. But we definitely try to keep it upbeat and fun with music that people are looking to hear at Christmas time.”
Individuals hoping to book the Lamp Post Carolers for a performance can file a request on their website, www.horninthewest.com/lamppost-carolers or call Hickory Ridge Museum at (828) 264-2120. Currently limited by COVID-19, the carolers hope to expand their production’s offerings going into the future by offering more performances at a wider range of venues.
“We are hoping in the future that we will have more opportunities and possibly expand the presentation,” said Greer. “We want to be available, really to any entity and to any venue that wants to have us come and provide music.”
Earlier this month, the Lamp Post Carolers performed at the Watauga County Parks and Recreation’s drive-through Christmas parade and the Dan’l Boone Inn. All money collected by the Lamp Post Carolers benefits the Hickory Ridge Museum and “Horn in the West.”
“I think it’s a very worthy cause,” Greer said. “It’s an opportunity to participate in something educational and hopefully inspiring.”
The Lamp Post Carolers have bookings available up until the first two weeks of January, anyone interested in learning more can visit www.horninthewest.com/ or www.facebook.com/horninthewest.
