BLOWING ROCK — The June 3 edition of the The Village Tattler, which is a newsletter compiled by the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, encouraged Blowing Rock residents and regular visitors to vote for the town in Carolina Country Magazine’s second annual “Carolina’s Finest Awards.”
Categories for the awards include Best BBQ, Best Breakfast Sport, Best Ice Cream Shop and Best Band, along with several others.
“We can think of several Blowing Rock examples (that fit the categories),” the Tattler noted.
Community members that are interested in voting for “Carolina’s Finest” or finding more information should visit www.carolinacountry.com/contact/597-carolinas-finest before the June 30 deadline for voting.
