Dwight D. Eisenhower was an extraordinary military leader. It was once said of the former president and general, “Eisenhower took the trouble to seem ordinary, to appear guileless. But he did outmaneuver and out-command almost everybody, including Winston Churchill, Charles de Gaulle and even Franklin Roosevelt.” Pretty impressive record, wouldn’t you agree?
To what did Eisenhower attribute his achievements? To an event that happened on Oct. 31, 1900 — Halloween night — in Abilene, Kansas. When his brothers were allowed to go trick-or-treating, 10-year-old Ike had to stay home. “You’re too young to go out,” his father told him. Little Ike burst into tears, ran into the yard, and began punching his fists against the trunk of an apple tree.
He would remember the event later. “My dad suddenly had me by the collar and I was getting a tanning.” Ike was sent to bed immediately.
After the boy had shed a few tears, his mother, Ida, came into his room with some godly advice. She told him, “He that ruleth his spirit is better than he that taketh a city.” Sixty-six years later, Ike wrote, “I have always looked back on that conversation as one of the most valuable moments of my life.”
Ruling our spirit, self-control, is the key to overcoming bad habits. It is also the detonator for starting good ones.
Zephaniah was given the challenge of ministering to a generation dead-set on corruption. They loved sin far too much to give it up. They were addicted to it. It wasn’t just that their actions were evil, corruption itself was their habitual way of thinking and responding to life. Zephaniah describes them by saying that “the unrighteous know no shame.” (Zephaniah 3:5).
In July 1945, with victory in Europe achieved, General Eisenhower was greeted by a standing ovation as he entered London’s ancient Guildhall to give an address. Eisenhower said the following as part of his speech that day: “Humility must always be the portion of any man who receives a claim earned in the blood of his followers and the sacrifices of his friends. I am not a native of this land. I come from the very heart of America. In the superficial aspects, the town where I was reared is far separated from this great city. But neither London nor Abilene, sisters under the skin, will sell her birthright for physical safety, her liberty for mere existence.”
Eisenhower knew the difference between freedom and bondage. His first lesson came from the one-sentence sermon his mother whispered to him on the principle of self-control.
This week, let’s remember the importance of exercising self-control, of ruling our spirits, and commit to helping self and others to develop the kind of habits that promote freedom rather than restriction.
