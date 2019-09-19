In 1912, marathon runner Shizo Kanakuri was chosen to represent Japan in the Summer Olympics at Stockholm.
He began the race with the rest of the runners, but along the way was overcome with heat. He stopped at a garden party for some refreshment, but he stayed a little too long — more than an hour.
It was now, he thought, too late to get back in the race. He took a train to his hotel and caught a boat back home, too ashamed to tell anyone he was leaving.
For more than 50 years Shizo was listed as a missing person in Sweden, until a journalist finally found him. He had spent the last several decades living a quiet life in southern Japan.
In 1966 the Swedish Public Television network called him with an offer: Would you like to finish your run?
The 85-year-old Kanakuri accepted, and he traveled to Stockholm to finish the race he had started so many years before. This time he crossed the finish line, and his final official time was 54 years, 8 months, 6 days, 8 hours, 32 minutes and 20.3 seconds.
Our goal in the Christian life is not merely to start the race. Our goal is to finish it. Perhaps you may have lapsed a little bit. Then it’s time to start running again.
The Apostle Paul said in his farewell…
“I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me…” (Acts 20:24 NIV)
In his final words, recorded in 2 Timothy, Paul was able to say ”The time of my death is near. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. And now the prize awaits me...” (2 Timothy 4:6-8)
We need to remember that you and I are as Christians are in this race to win this race. Now, obviously, we are not in competition with other believers, but rather, in competition with ourselves, maybe even with the person you used to be.
This week, let’s remember that our walk with Christ and our lives we live for Him are intended to be for the long haul, the proverbial marathon rather than a sprint. Like in earlier days, our attitude needs to be, “I am in this for the long haul; I’m going the distance.”
