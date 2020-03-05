In 2007, Tam Brown, a member of the Tayside Fire Brigade (UK) came under investigation... for saving a woman’s life.
It appears he did it the wrong way. The woman had fallen (or perhaps jumped in desperation) into an icy river in Northern Scotland. A witness called emergency services, and when Tam arrived he had only seconds to act. He jumped in the water and spent eight full minutes fighting the raging undercurrent until he was able to bring her to safety.
Her relatives were thrilled by his heroic act, showering him with thanks. But his employer was not impressed. Turns out that Tam didn’t follow procedure. The brigade’s rule is that firefighters are not to enter the water to save a victim; it should be done with poles and ropes. Since Mr. Brown didn’t have access to the proper equipment, he did what he could: he put his life at risk to save the life of another human.
Instead of getting a commendation from his superiors, he was put under investigation and faced disciplinary action and possible termination.
This is what legalism does. It emphasizes form over content. It prefers rules over relationships. It can actually complain that a human life was saved the wrong way.
A few years ago I heard a well-known radio preacher, who was critical of popular Christian music, say something along the lines of “It’s not good enough to say that people are being brought to Christ through this music, because God never ordained that music should be a tool for bringing people to Christ — only the preaching of the gospel has been ordained by God for this purpose.”
(In other words, those of you who were led to Christ at a Christian concert, or a Billy Graham film, or through reading a tract, or reading a book, or, in my case, through reading the Bible, you were saved the wrong way.)
We must always be on guard against legalism. How do you recognize it? It’s not always easy; it requires discernment. A good example to follow is that of Jesus, who never let man-made rules stand in the way of His ministry to people. The legalists could challenge His actions and argue the doctrine of the Sabbath code with Him, but the bottom line with Christ was that people come first. This is the attitude we need to imitate in Christian walk and ministry as well.
”For the law was given through Moses; grace and truth were realized through Jesus Christ.” (John 1:17)
