During the depression there was a sheep ranch owned by a man named Yates. Mr. Yates wasn’t able to make enough on his ranching operation to pay the principal and interest on the mortgage, so he was in danger of losing his ranch.
With little money for clothes or food, his family (like many others) had to live on government subsidy. Day after day, as he grazed his sheep over those rolling West Texas hills, he was no doubt greatly troubled about how he would pay his bills.
One day a seismographic crew from an oil company came into the area and told him there might be oil on his land. They asked permission to drill a wildcat well, and he signed a lease contract. At 1,115 feet they struck a huge oil reserve. The first well came in at 80,000 barrels a day. Many subsequent wells were more than twice as large.
In fact, 30 years after the discovery, a government test of one of the wells showed it still had the potential flow of 125,000 barrels of oil a day. And Mr. Yates owned it all. The day he purchased the land he had received the oil and mineral rights. Yet, he’d been living on relief.
A multi-millionaire living in poverty. The problem? He didn’t realize the oil was there, even though he owned it.
Many Christians live in spiritual poverty. They are entitled to the gifts of the Holy Spirit and his energizing power, but they are not aware of their birthright.
I also read the story of a Michigan factory worker, earning less than $10,000 a year, was an unknowing heir to a half-million dollars. When located by an investigator some years after his benefactor’s death, the worker explained that he had neither returned home nor kept in touch with his family for 24 years.
The investigator who located him estimates there is about $40 billion in inheritances lying unclaimed in the US alone.
Are you as a Christian unaware of your status as “an heir of God through Christ?” Do you fail to receive the gifts our Father offers, such as the release from the stranglehold of sin and suffocation of guilt, power in the Holy Spirit to experience the abundant life, and the joy of fellowship with the Father and His other children? Like the prodigal factory worker and unknowing oil tycoon, do you live in ignorance of your inheritance and at a spiritual poverty level because you have moved away and failed to keep in touch with our Father or His family?
This week, remember the vast inheritance that we experience both during and after this life as explained through the words of the apostle Paul, who wrote to the church in Rome and also reminds us, ”For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God. The Spirit you received does not make you slaves, so that you live in fear again; rather, the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship. And by him we cry, “Abba, Father.” The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children. Now if we are children, then we are heirs — heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory,” (Romans 8:14-17 NIV).
