Last week at the local high school, the annual Homecoming was celebrated. Students dressed up in different themed attire each weekday leading up to the Homecoming parade through downtown. A Homecoming court was selected among the students by their peers, with a king and queen crowned at halftime of the annual Homecoming football game.
This year, for the first time, an all-classes reunion was organized the Saturday after the Homecoming celebration, where students who attended the high school throughout its 50-year-plus tenure were welcomed back to the high school halls to share memories and catch up with old classmates and former teachers.
There’s always something special about coming home. Whether it’s returning to a high school for a reunion, returning to one’s home church for a Homecoming worship service and meal together, or simply walking back through the front door after a vacation to the loving adoration of the family pet, returning home evokes a special feeling of warmth and belonging.
A little boy named Danny lived with his family in a trailer. One day someone asked him, “Don’t you wish you had a real home?” Danny’s reply was wise beyond his years. He said, “We have a real home. We just don’t have a house to put it in.”
A house and a home are very different. A house is simply a physical structure, made perhaps of brick or wood or stone. It can be large or small. It may not have persons inside. If a house does not include persons, the house is not really a home.
By contrast, a home is a haven of shelter, acceptance and unconditional love. It includes at least one person. In a home, each person’s value is unlimited and their mutual commitment is forever. Any decent contractor can construct a house, but only God can build a home.
Hebrews 3:4 reminds us ”For every house is built by someone, but God is the builder of everything.” As much as we love our homes, and as comfortable or accepted as it makes us feel, that love and comfort is incomplete without the presence of God.
Jesus reminds us that our ultimate and eternal home is being prepared for us with Him when he said in John 14:2-3, ”My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.”
One of my favorite Christian recording artists is Steven Curtis Chapman. Several years ago he recorded a song entitled “Not Home Yet.” Some of the lyrics in the song describes well this idea when he writes:
So close your eyes with me
And hear the Father saying “Welcome home,”
Let us find the strength
In all his promises to carry on.
He said, “I’ll go prepare a place for you”
So let us not forget
We are not home yet
We are not home yet
Keep on looking ahead
Let our hearts not forget
We are not home yet.
It’s often a heartwarming time to enjoy coming home to a place where our family and friends welcome us, but let’s remember this week that we are not home yet, as we who are in Christ have an even greater Homecoming awaiting us with our Savior’s arms extended wide to greet us.
