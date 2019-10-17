As the weather begins to cool and the leaves begin to change, it’s another reminder that the chill and snow of winter is just around the corner.
Last wintertime, the deepest snow that occurred at my home occurred overnight on Dec. 9, 2018. I debated about whether I should try to get out and head off to work the following morning, and finally decided that the main roads would be plowed and wouldn’t be too messy for my four-wheel drive to navigate, so it was worth a try.
The obstacle to success, however, was my driveway. It’s a downhill slope from my home to what was a mostly-clear road, and I figured that my beast of a vehicle could just blast through the 10-or-so inches of snow stacked on my gravel drive and easily make it to freedom.
It turns out that my “beast” of a vehicle had tires that weren’t so beastly, and weren’t quite up to the task of pushing through the snow, and I ended up semi-sideways and stuck about midway down the drive. I tried turning the wheels back and forth, switching from Drive to Reverse to Drive while I jammed the accelerator, but it didn’t work. I tried getting irritated and yelling about it a little bit (ok, a lot), but that didn’t work, either.
Finally I made a call to my neighbor also my sister, who has an even steeper driveway and opted to work from home that day, and she walked to my location with shovel in hand. Coming to my rescue, she helped me dig a bit around the wheels of the vehicle and offered a push. After a short while, with one final push from the back and a press of the gas pedal, I was able to plow the remaining distance to the blacktop and was off to work.
Thinking back to that morning, I am reminded of how resentments are like the ice and snow that keep us stranded, even as the rest of the world passes us by. We stay stuck, spinning our wheels, the path of progress just beyond our reach.
Here are a couple of things to remember. One, when you get bogged down with resentment, you might need a little help getting out of it. Two, if you don’t want to get stuck again and again, you need to do the hard work of clearing away the stuff that keeps you from moving forward.
Jesus said, “And whenever you stand praying, forgive, if you have anything against anyone, so that your Father also who is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses.” (Mark 11:25)
Resentment is steeped in unforgiveness. It’s a refusal to let go. And more than your resentment will ever hurt anyone else, it will hurt you. It will keep you stuck, spinning your wheels, angry and irritable, while the world passes you by.
Is there a resentment you need to let go of this week? Take the time to work to resolve it and get moving forward.
