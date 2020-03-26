The time in which we currently live in unprecedented in my life and that of most everyone. COVID-19 has turned regular life upside down, with businesses having to adapt their models to adjust to the changing landscape that has resulted from the need to practice principles like “social distancing” and “teleworking.”
With an issue such as a health crisis that offers by its nature uncertainty, along with news that is constantly changing, one finds many sources where leaders and decisions are naturally magnified, often politicized and almost always criticized.
As someone who is classified as a “vulnerable” individual toward this latest health concern, I’ve faced a dilemma of trying to inform the public while also ministering to a congregation while also trying to keep the health and well-being of others and myself in mind. For many, this has been a delicate balance that has put many folks on edge and has brought out both the good in many people and, unfortunately, some less-than-desirable qualities of humanity.
The coronavirus crisis is another reminder of not only how individual and unique each of us are, but also what similarities we share. As with any crisis or challenge, the decisions we make and our response makes all the difference.
I haven’t had much spare time for honing my hobbies, but in some of my time set aside for sermon preparation and reading I read about a fascinating experiment conducted several years ago at Harvard University.
Dr. Robert Rosenthal conducted a study involving three groups of students and three groups of rats. He told the first group of students that they would be working with the “genius” rats. He said these rodents had been bred for intelligence, would eat tons of cheese, and would make it to the end of a maze in no time flat.
Rosenthal told the second group that they would receive “average” rats as subjects. Not too dumb, not too smart, just average. They would eat some cheese and eventually make it to the end of the maze, but more slowly then the genius group. Students were reminded not to expect too much from the average class.
The third group of students were stuck was a group of rats classified as “idiot” rats. This group of students was warned not to expect anything from their subjects. They were told these rats were low performers. “You may not even need to give them cheese. They won’t get what you’re trying to make them do. If one of them makes it to the end of the maze, it will be nothing short of a miracle,” the professor explained.
For a six-week period, the students performed their experiments very carefully and, sure enough, the “genius” rats set all kinds of speed records in maze travel, while the “average” rats were average and the “idiot” rats lived up (or down) to their billing, with serious learning problems and just one rat finding its way out of the maze by obvious accident.
The interesting part of the study? There were no genius rats or idiot rats. All the subjects were plain rats out of the same litter. The rats performed differently because they were treated differently. Each student had formed opinions about their rats and passed on those attitudes of prejudgment to their furry friends. The experiment drove home a powerful truth that the way we are treated affects our behavior.
In the book of Proverbs, Solomon shares that ”A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger,” (Proverbs 15:1). As our current environment breeds ample opportunity to offer unsolicited opinions and criticism, we also have the moment to practice gentleness to combat hostility.
A wise person once said, “It costs nothing to be nice, and you get so much in return.” This week, make it a point to be an encourager to others, especially to those who may be struggling or going through a difficult time due to the latest crisis or any other particular trial. How you treat people will affect how they respond, and nothing begets encouragement like encouragement.
