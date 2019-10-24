In a meeting a few days ago I quoted Mark Twain: “I can live for two months on a good compliment.”
My colleague’s reply: “That’s good, because that’s about how often you deserve one.”
I’m pretty sure the person was joking, so I complimented him on his snappy comeback. We’ll see if it lasts him two months.
Twain’s point is that a sincere (and deserved) compliment really does go a long way, even if it is in such a way as another quote attributed to Twain: “If you can’t get a compliment any other way, pay yourself one.”
But seriously, giving compliments isn’t as easy as it looks. Some confuse compliments with flattery, and think any type of praise, no matter how untrue, will make the recipient feel good. Recipients are smarter than that; deep down they know the compliment isn’t sincere and they wonder why the complimenter couldn’t think of something true to say.
Others use compliments as a way of gaining favor or scoring points. A blatant example is telling the loan officer he has beautiful children as you hand him your paperwork. A less obvious example is complimenting someone with the hope that maybe they’ll think you’re a smart guy for saying nice about them and start liking you after all. It doesn’t work.
However, a sincere compliment, spoken without hyperbole or secondary motives, really does go a long way in building a person’s confidence and effectiveness.
We should be generous in our praise of others, but — for their benefit — we have an obligation to be accurate in what we say. Our compliments must be sincere, not self-serving.
Truett Cathy, founder of Chic-fil-A, once said, “How do you identify someone who needs encouragement? Answer: That person is breathing.”
You can be sure that every person you encounter will benefit from a good word. You may not be able to solve their problems, but you can give them a little extra fuel for their journey.
The prophet Isaiah had this to say about a good word: “Encourage the exhausted, and strengthen the feeble. Say to those with an anxious heart, “Take courage, fear not. Behold your God will come with vengeance; the recompense of God will come, but he will save you.” (Isaiah 35:3-4)
This week, look for something to compliment in someone close to you. You don’t need to overstate your case, just tell them, “This is something you do well, and you deserve recognition for it.”
It will probably last them a good long while.
