During the Christmas season, the songs of the holidays are everywhere, whether you’re at the mall, in elevators, on TV, and in the earbuds of many personal audio devices. But recent research has conflicting ideas about how this music affects people.
Mayo Clinic experts say tuning in to music can be good for you. Dr. Jonathan Graff-Radford reports that research suggests listening to/singing music can provide emotional and behavioral benefits for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. Another study shows music may also help reduce pain.
But other studies offer different conclusions. According to a 2017 study conducted by British psychologist Linda Blair, listening to cheerful, jolly Christmas could actually harm a person’s mental health. Blair said the continuous playing of Christmas music in the car or at stores reminds people of all the things they need to do before the holiday arrives.
“You’re simply spending all of your energy trying not to hear what you’re hearing,” Blair said.
Meanwhile, another study some years back showed another interesting by-product. When Christmas music was combined with Christmas scents, it encouraged people to spend more time in a shop and, subsequently, boosted sales.
My point is sharing these varying results is that the Christmas season brings out some very diverse reactions in people — from joy and longing to stress, sadness, reunion, loneliness and other feelings and attitudes. But no matter what we are going through at this time of the year, Jesus can meet us in all of those places.
In the popular Christmas hymn “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” a line of the song reads “the hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.”
ALL of our hopes — the good, good things about life, laughter, family, love, purpose — all of these are met in Jesus Christ. Everything we have ever longed for, that we wish for, every single ounce of joy and beauty and gladness that we have ever wanted in our hearts are all found in Jesus.
As well, ALL of our fears — the things we dread, the sorrow we face, the depression and sadness of the world — all of these things are answered and conquered through the life and death of Jesus Christ. Any question and concern, any worry and any single struggle we have in life are covered by the grace and love of our Savior who died in our place on the cross.
As you and your family celebrate this special day commemorating when God came from heaven to earth and the coming of Jesus, remember that His birth is the answer to everything we have ever hoped for, and that his death has conquered everything we have ever feared.
From my family to yours, I wish you a Merry Christmas.
