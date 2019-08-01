An Appalachian Summer Festival’s 35th anniversary season ends in spectacular fashion with Motown legends The Temptations at 7:30 p.m on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone. Billed as a “Concert and Dance Party,” The Temptations show will feature a dance floor in front of the stage for concertgoers to dance and shag to some of music’s biggest hits.
New this year, guests have the opportunity to come early and enjoy local food trucks located onsite from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Visitor Lot of John Thomas Hall. Betty’s Biscuits, The Cardinal and El Tacorriendo food trucks will be serving a variety of dining options.
For more than 50 years,The Temptations reigned as one of popular music’s most beloved and successful groups worldwide, boasting 44 Billboard Top 10 hits including “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and “I Can’t Get Next to You.” The group includes original member Otis Williams, with singers Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs and Willie Greene Jr.
The Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999, and into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2013, the same year they were honored with the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award. Winner of four Grammy Awards, they received Motown’s first-ever Grammy in 1969 for “Cloud Nine.”
WBTV news anchor and Appalachian State University alumnus John Carter will return to the festival to emcee the season’s closing concert.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children 17 and younger. To purchase tickets, call or visit the Schaefer Center box office at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046. Tickets can also be purchased online at appsummer.org. This performance is sponsored by Westglow Resort & Spa and Rowland’s Restaurant and made possible through the generosity of Bonnie and Jamie Schaefer.
The doors at the Holmes Convocation Center will open at 6 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m., the concert begins. Seating is general admission. Parking is available all day in all university parking lots.
