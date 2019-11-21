“Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain.” I Corinthians 9:24
Everything seems to be a competition these days. It seems that people just love to compete or watch competitions. The Olympics, cooking, endurance, sports, talent, trivia, pretty much anything that is going on, people love to watch a race for the finish or prize. Whether they win or lose I tear up, especially if it is someone with special needs. The point is, someone had a dream and they pressed on toward the prize.
I remember when J.B. ran marathons he would train for months before a race. On race day he stayed focused. He would run 26.2 miles knowing that his prize to finish the race was the fact that he did his best and that he would have a one pound bag of M&M’s waiting for him at the finish line. I am sure the person that finished first ran for the trophy. Everyone runs a race for different reasons.
As believers in Christ, we each have our own unique race to run. Before we were even born God designed this race called life for each one of us. Your race in this life may not look anything like mine, but God has given each of us the responsibility to run to the best of our abilities. We all have the opportunity to win the prize that God has just for us.
We should make each day count in the race of life. There will be days when we feel discouraged, overwhelmed or just plain weary, but we can take strength in knowing that God is right there beside us. He is cheering us on to the completion of the course set before us. He wants to see us win the prize of eternal life because He created us and He loves us.
Our scripture today tells us to run so that we may obtain this prize. Our prayer each day should be to thank our Heavenly Father for the strength and encouragement we need. If we extend our hearts and our hands to Him he will pull us on toward the prize. We can fulfill our dream because we have the universe’s greatest trainer. The reward will be out of this world. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray Ray and Jan Boleman, Hersel Story, Margaret Moody, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: John Speagle and Michael Ebaugh on November 22nd, to my great niece, Sarah Harding, Karen Baird and Spencer Fairbetter on November 23rd, to Max Hollars on November 24th, to Teresa Cook and Virginia Greene on November 25th, and to Dee Cook on November 27th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: to Jim and Gwen Steele on November 22nd and to Larry and Sandra Houk on November 25th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Never miss an opportunity to make others happy, even if you have to leave them alone to do it!”
