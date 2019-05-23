I know thy works: behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it: for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and hast not denied my name.” Revelation 3:8
Last night J.B. and I watched as four of our granddaughters danced in their annual dance recital. Months of hard work were on display. After taking our seats I scanned the program with anticipation of seeing their names displayed in each dance number that they would perform. As they took the stage I marveled in their gracefulness and poise as they gave their best for all to see.
There have been a lot of the same emotions by many in the past couple of weeks of graduations, end of year presentations at school and countless recitals. All of the studying and practicing are finally done and it has been time for name recognition. Countless families looked for their loved ones name in the program. We all want to see well-deserved names on display.
As I have many times, I pondered on what is in a name? Today, very few may know your name, your life might be unimpressive, and in the eyes of the world you many have very little power. But, if you are a born-again believer, the Creator of the universe knows you by name. He sees your works and opens doors.
Just know Jesus, and be in His care. Hold on through hardships and be obedient to His commands. Remain faithful to His name and stand strong in the face of persecution. Jesus supplies strength to the weary and gives grace to the obedient. He rewards the faithful and opens a door when you can’t find you way.
I know that I will be faithful until the end because I am His! More than likely my name will be in a program. I feel sure that many of my family and friends names will again be anxiously looked for in a program. However, as exciting as that may be I am so proud and blessed that because of Jesus my name appears in the Lambs Book of Life! Will yours be there? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Patsy McGuire, Ray Henderson, Paul Moody, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Christopher Teams and his grandmother, Blanche, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Brenda Lentz, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Anna Lee Lawrence, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Mikey Pitts! Mikey will celebrate his 52nd birthday on May 24th, to Andrew Myers on May 25th, to Jack Mitchell and Wayne Raynor on May 26th and to Richard Jackson on May 28th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Diane Craig James who passed away last week.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Kent and Shelley Tarbutton on May 23rd and to John and Nancy Speagle on May 28th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Character is not made in a crisis; it is only displayed then!”
