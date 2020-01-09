“As you help us by your prayers. Then many will give thanks on our behalf for the gracious favor granted us in answer to the prayers of many.” II Corinthians 1:11
To say it has been a difficult week would be an understatement. I spent last Saturday morning at urgent care (acute asthmatic bronchitis), my son, Justin, has had Type A influenza, and Mikey and J.B. had medical procedures that they had to prep for, were several bumps in the road that we had to weather. The only thing that got us through these trials and tribulations was prayer.
Whenever I am going through a particularly difficult time I take my Bible and research and read every scripture I can find to remind and reinforce myself of the promises of God through His Word on prayer. I find comfort in knowing that speaking with God is as close at my next breath and that prayer changes things. I know that with proper medical care I will feel better. I know that Justin will recover from the flu. I know that Mikey and J.B.’s procedures went well. Even when things seem to falling apart there is always someone else that is in a dire situation and in need of my prayer support.
One such person is a friend of ours that is on daily dialysis and in need of a kidney. They are searching for someone who would be a match and would donate the gift of life through a kidney. Our friends’ insurance pays for everything and the donor’s kidney is removed laparoscopically (about a 2 weeks recovery time). He only needs half of a kidney to live. If you could help, please let me know and I will give you contact information.
Other friends are enduring chemotherapy, fighting flus, infections and serious illnesses. There are so many that need our prayers and that is something we are all able to do. When you feel that you can’t do anything, be encouraged. You can pray! You can lift the name and situation of another to Heaven. As our scripture today reminds us, the prayers of many are granted! Who can you help through prayer today? You have the power to help. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please continue pray for Mikey Pitts, Jeff Joines, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Steve Fox on January 9th, to Maya Cook, Yvonne Myers, and Donald Tolbert on January 12th, and to Janet Hayes on January 15th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “An egotist is not a man who thinks too much of himself; he is a man who thinks too little of other people!”
