“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6
What a wonderful Thanksgiving we had. Wonderful food, wonderful weather, wonderful family and friends, the list of wonderful things go on and on. One wonderful thing on the list was our trip to a Tweetsie Christmas. Friday night’s weather could have not been more perfect unless Christmas snow happened to fall. The Tweetsie train trip was a complete wonderland. Mikey smiled and pointed at the beautiful lights and his precious face was full of wonder at the array of lights and decorations. I cried with pleasure the entire trip just watching his reaction to the splendor before us. The new rides, the palace show and the snow globe he got to play in just added to this wonder-filled evening. Don’t miss the Tweetsie Christmas. It will melt the heart of the biggest scrooge.
After our trip to Tweetsie we then moved our celebration of wonder to Chetola to view the wonderful light displays. People riding in horse and carriages, roasting marshmallows around the bonfire and the laughter and voices of happy people filled the air. Then it was off to drive down Main Street and see our beloved town dressed in its Christmas attire. The icing on the cake was a trip by Doug and Barbara Matheson’s home. What a wonder. Weeks, days and hours had to have been spent decorating every inch of their home. What a pleasure to stop and look at each and every decoration and see wonder reborn in Mikey’s eyes.
Later, in my quiet time, I pondered the words “wonder and wonderful”. It is not just my friend Marshall Edwards’ favorite word or thing, wonder is a prescription that everyone should ingest daily. The wonder of a baby’s tiny fingers and toes, the wonder of a sunset in evening, or as the song says, the wonder of it all.
Our scripture today has the prophet claiming the coming Savior’s name as Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father and Prince of Peace. The beauty of the season is upon us. As we go into this season of Advent and giving, let’s keep the Wonder of Wonders, Jesus Christ, first and foremost in our hearts and minds. He is the Wonder that never ceases. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Mikey Pitts, Hersel Story, Margaret Moody, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The families of Ray Boleman and Kathleen Moore who passed away last week. Be in prayer for all those who have lost loved ones this year. The holidays are a sad time for many. Pray for precious memories to bring light and hope with the season.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Bobbi Ball, Barbara Brown and Pat Harding on December 5th, to my brother, Butch Pitts on December 6th, to Andrew Hardin on December 9th, to Charles Hardin and Lillie Troyer on December 10th, and to Eliza Madison Tester on December 11th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Todd and Kim Hartley of December 5th and to Richard and Carolyn Pressley on December 9th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Loyalty to Christ is not a little thing even if we are most frequently called upon to show it in little things!”
