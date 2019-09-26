“Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.” Hebrews 4:16
I’ll admit I have never been a fan of country music. However, this week I was drawn into a documentary on PBS on the history of country music. I’ll admit, it has been fascinating and informative; one of the best documentaries I have ever seen. One of the most interesting things that I took in was the depression era. It told of how so many had lost their jobs in the east and how they literally jumped onto train cars headed west looking for a new beginning. Then, when some arrived to what they thought would be a better life, they literally lived in concrete culverts. While I have always been blessed with a roof over my head and a warm bed to sleep in, this was heartbreaking and amazing to comprehend at the same time.
This all made me ponder on the thought of what do we do when the bottom drops out? It may be the loss of a job or getting another job and then losing it. You get a job or a home and suddenly the bottom drops out on you and once again you are in a bad situation.
After seeing and contemplating all of this I came across during Bible study, the story of the widow at Zarepath in I Kings 17:12. Due to a famine, she was preparing the last meal for herself and her son when the prophet Elijah requested a bite to eat. She reluctantly agreed and God provided a continuous supply of flour and oil. But then her son became ill. His health declined until he stopped breathing. The widow cried out, “What do you have against me, man of God? Did you come to remind me of my sin and kill my son?”
Aren’t we like this at times? We may want to respond like the widow. We may wonder if God is punishing us. We forget that bad things can and do happen in this fallen world.
But, the story didn’t end there! Elijah took the woman’s concern to God, praying earnestly and honestly for the boy, and God raised him up!
When the bottom drops out on us, may we, like Elijah, realize that God is faithful and will not desert us. We can rest in God’s purposes while we pray for understanding. God is good in both the good times and the bad. When you feel that the bottom has dropped out in your life’s situation, hang on and pray. He has a purpose in our life. His mercy and grace are sufficient. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray Doug Dillard, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Anna Lee Lawrence, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Deb Dinger on September 26th, to Brooke Byrd, Jackie Kohler Wilson and Lisle Snyder on September 27th, to Phil Pickett on September 28th, to Hersel Story on September 29th and to Randall Townsend and Kathy Byron on September 30th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mitch and Page Abernathy on September 27th and to Phil and Emma Pickett on October 2nd. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “If the day has no sunshine, YOU be the sunshine!”
