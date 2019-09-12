“Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, and he brought them out of their distress. He stilled the storm to a whisper; the waves of the sea were hushed.” Psalm 107:28-29
I was in New York this past week, yet, I was tied to North Carolina through the Weather Channel. I haven’t watched so much coverage about a news event since 9-11. I was concerned for family and friends that Hurricane Dorian was barreling upon.
I knew my niece, Heather, was fine as she had already evacuated from Florida. I often spoke and texted my sister, Nancy on the coast, asking how they were doing, she replied, “We are just in God’s hands.” Thankfully, their area was spared any devastation but many were not. As I watched continued coverage of the event, words such as “devastation”, “monumental”, “epic” and “obliterated” were used. The numbering of the categories kept rising all the way to a Category 5. With the rising of each number, I prayed and watched in awe the power of nature. I also remember the time that a weather spokesperson referred to a Category 5 tornado as “the finger of God”.
I pondered on the many accounts described in the Bible of events such as the great flood of Noah and when God parted the sea for Moses and the children of Israel to cross. I recollected words from the movie, The Ten Commandments, when Moses said, “Behold His mighty hand!” They, the words of a movie, aptly described the scenes that we watched on the television coverage this week.
As I look today upon this bright, beautiful day, I reflect of the tense moments of this past week. I hold on to the words and the feeling that I get when I think about the genuine finger of God and imagine beholding His mighty hand! What a promise! He keeps us in His mighty hand as we experience the storms in our lives.
One last thing I wanted to share is a comment someone made on social media. These words are so true… “The weatherman says a storm is coming!” and everyone panics. The preacher says, “Jesus is coming,” And no one cares.” Do you? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Anna Lee Lawrence, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: We were so sad to the hear of the passing of Larry Marley, Sr. Please be in prayer for Carolyn and her family as they face the days ahead. Also, be in prayer for Brian Crutchfield and family at the loss of his wife, Kathy.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Rachel Moody on September 12th, to Stephen McDaniel on September 14th, to Roger Robertson on September 15th, to Martin Michie on September 16th, to Marty Couch on September 17th, and to Jim Cameron, Linda Freeman, Leslie Peet and Steady Cash on September 18th May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: David and Gina Harwood on September 15th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, and small minds discuss people!”
