“Let not your heart be troubled: you believe in God, believe also in me.” John 14:1
On a scale of one to 10 how much trust do you have? It may be 10 if you are trusting your car to get you to work. But to others they may claim a one if their car is ready for the auto graveyard. Then, how much do you trust that you will make it home, car or not, at the end of the day?
I always get teary-eyed when I see videos of military soldiers returning home to their families after a long deployment. What we don’t typically see are the tears the soldiers shed when they are departing. I’m sure the heroes reassure their families that they love them and all will be well until they come home. The soldiers stay strong for their families. All parties trust they will come home.
As I read John 14, I imagined Jesus with His disciples. After telling them to love one another as He loved them, He informed them that He was going away and that they could not go with Him. I’m sure this news troubled the hearts and minds of the disciples. However, Jesus gave them the solution for their troubled hearts in our scripture today, trust Him! This scripture passage is all about trust, because faith and trust go hand in hand.
We won’t always have a play by play account of all the difficulties and trials that will come into our lives. We will wake up each day and trust that we will make good decisions for the day. Yet God tell us what we need to know to sustain us through our trials. He reassures us that everything is going to be alright in His perfect timing. In faith, we must listen to God’s instruction and apply what He tells us.
I thank our Heavenly Father that I can trust in Him no matter what circumstances come my way. You can too. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please check prayer lists wherever you can and join each other in intercessory prayer. There are so many in need of prayer. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. She will be having surgery on April 4. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Allen Hampton who passed away this week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My grandson, Ayden Knight and Judy Huestess on March 16, to Sandra Lewallen on March 17, to Tommy Hampton, Dorothy Chestnutt and Richard Trexler on March 19, to Sarah Beck and Tim Williams on March 20, and to Nancy Speagle and Gail Ford on March 22. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “When you dismiss God from your life, it won’t be long until you will be missing God in your life!”
