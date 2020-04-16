“They went to a place called Gethsemane, and Jesus said to his disciples, ‘Sit here while I pray.’ He took Peter, James and John along with him, and he began to be deeply distressed and troubled. ‘My soul is overwhelmed with sorrow to the point of death,’ he said to them. ‘Stay here and keep watch.’” Mark 14:32-34
I am in my fourth week of staying home. My husband is wonderful company, if I can get him to sit still long enough! However, I am spending a lot of time to myself. Being one that has grown up with seven siblings, and who has spent time with even more people that came into our home to stay for a while, this has been new territory. Even though I want to be with my loved ones, it is OK, at times, to be alone.
I have had the opportunity to see, as a part of Holy Week, several excellent History Channel programs on the life of Jesus. I have learned and understood many things during this alone time. It is so interesting to see the events of the Bible explained by scholars in this area. One of the things that I have looked at through these programs and studies, is the fact that many times Jesus wanted to be alone.
From the time I was a young child, I heard the stories of how Jesus asked that even little children come to Him. I never even considered that Jesus was an introvert. I guess it never dawned on me that there were times Jesus went off just to be alone.
I began to search the scriptures of other times that Jesus wanted to, or needed to, be alone. I read time after time that Jesus would go off to himself as he walked by the Sea of Galilee or into the desert to be by Himself. The book of Mark shared again and again of how Jesus needed to be alone. Jesus came to us as a human, and humans get tired. With all of this said, the time of Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane was presented to me in a way that stung my heart.
Please take time to read the entirety of Mark Chapter 14. It is such a lesson for us. Jesus knew that there was a time coming that He did not want to go through. He took some of his disciples to Gethsemane as He knew that the authorities were coming to take Him away. Jesus simply asked if the disciples would “watch and pray.” Their intentions were good but they fell asleep. Jesus came back, woke them up and asked them again to “watch and pray.” Again, they failed. Isn’t this the way many of us are? Our spirits are willing but our flesh is weak.
As we enter a new week, physically isolated, I pray that we will take this lesson to heart. Pray for those who are closest to eternity. Pray for the sick and those who are ministering to them. Pray for the health care professionals and others that are in direct contact with the sick. Pray for understanding of how to weather this storm. Stay alert and pray! Jesus will never give up on us. Let’s not give up on Him! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Also pray for Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Butch Triplett and Gloria Wise on April 16; to Donna Coffey on April 17; to my great nephew, Ayden Collins-Peterson on April 29; to my great niece, Charlie Pitts on April 21; and to Karyn Herterich and Mitchell Abernathy on April 22. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Jeff and Linda Foster on April 21st. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Christ is full of medicine for the day of sickness, music for the day of sadness, strength for the day of trial, and riches for eternity!”
