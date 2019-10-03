“And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth forever.” I John 2:17
Commercials! I counted 15 commercials during a break in a program I was watching. We are inundated by companies trying to sell us something. Usually it is something that we don’t need. Glitzy commercials are geared to make us think that our life can’t go on without their product.
We are all tantalized by stuff — fast cars, big houses, yachts and electronic gadgets. Of course, the cool cars of a few years ago fill up junk yards today. We tear down houses to make room for the next even larger home. Electronic gadgets are obsolete almost as soon as you buy them. I have been told that the two best days of a boat owner’s life are the day he buys a boat and the day he sells it.
I can remember when I was younger I would think that someday I would have this thing or that. I believed that if I got to know this person or that person, that it would make such a difference in my life. The older I get I clearly see that things I thought were so important mean nothing at all. I sure wish that we had some of the wisdom that comes with age came to us when we were younger.
What are our lives about? Do we focus on things that will last or things that are passing away? Too often believers live their lives as if what is really important are things that rust, fade or are stolen.
Jesus warned us of the lure of things of this world. He talked about a man who planned to build bigger barns to store his stuff. God called him a fool. Jesus warned us not to store our treasure where it could rust or where it could be stolen. He asked that we store up our treasure in Heaven.
As our scripture today tells us, we should live our lives for eternity. We should invest in things on this earth that have eternal benefits. I know I have treasure in Heaven. Loved ones that have gone on before laid the ground work with their prayers while they were still in this world. Their prayers are still being answered. Eternal benefits; now there is something you can bank on. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray Doug Dillard, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Anna Lee Lawrence, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Jane Myers and family at the passing of her daughter, Kaye Meyers Whitaker. Also, to the family of Lindsay Tester at the passing of her Grandmother, Doris Yates.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Coleman Ratteree and Keith McDonald on October 3rd, to Paul Fairbetter and Julie Robertson on October 4th, to Sean Antone on October 7th, to Steven Thomas on October 8th, and to Amy Lyons and Jim Verose on October 9th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “An outside coat of paint does nothing to improve the inside!”
