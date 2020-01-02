“Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; who healeth all thy diseases.” Psalm 103:3
We just returned from New Orleans with a victorious win for our ASU Mountaineers. It was a fun and exciting time. However, late on Saturday we received word that J.B.’s cousin, only 53 years of age, had passed away. We went from excitement to heartbreak with just a simple text.
We know that God has a plan for our lives and He has each day and breath numbered. I do know this: God is actively in the healing business. He heals both our spiritual sickness and our physical diseases. I also know that as His children, we are blessed beneficiaries of His loving kindness, His mercy and of His healing. He is the Great Physician.
I have asked so many times for your prayers for my brother, Mikey. He has had one test that requires him to have another, more uncomfortable test. I know he will be fine, but I do covet your prayers. None of us want to have to deal with any illness, much less a long term illness. It is not our choice. However, disease is an opportunity for us to exercise our faith in a God who is not surprised by diagnoses or difficulties. When we as believers receive a difficult diagnosis or difficulty, it becomes our opportunity to be fearless.
When we found that Mikey would have to have a further test I found that being fearless is easier said than done. Jesus knew that would be the case for me and maybe for you as well. I feel that’s why we find the words “fear not” in Scripture hundreds of times. Scripture tells us that God loves us like a father. He wants our only “fear” to be in a reverent awe of Him.
With J.B.’s cousin’s passing, with so many of our loved ones passing’s, we realize sometimes God’s healing comes as a home-going for His children — the ultimate healing. Yet, others have to sometimes walk a difficult path but will have complete healing. Therein, we give God all the glory of the healing. I don’t understand all of God’s ways, and I am glad I don’t have to. I just have to accept the mercy and loving kindness He freely offers me. I thank God that I can trust His heart when I can’t see His hand. Can you? Think about it!
As we begin a new year and a new decade I wish for you and yours a renewed zeal to pray for our nation and our world. Happy New Year!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Mikey Pitts, Hersel Story, Margaret Moody, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Will Pierce who passed away last Saturday. Be in prayer for Margaret and the girls as they face the future without their wonderful husband and father.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jeff Crittenden on January 1st, to Lilly Presson on January 2nd , to Marsha Story on January 4th, to Donna Hampton and Jerry Absher on January 5th, to Henry Knoll on January 6th, and to Gwen Steele and Duane Addison on January 8th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Ken and Jenelle McEwin on January 2nd. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Happiness cannot be preserved from yesterday, and cannot be frozen for tomorrow’s use. It must be used as it is produced!”
