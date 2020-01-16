“Then Jesus declared, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.” John 6:35
“Then Simon Peter answered him, Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou hast the words of eternal life.” John 6:68
We just came through the holiday season while enjoying more than our share of delicious foods and desserts. I know that in our family, food brings people together. I grew up with family meals being the centerpiece of each day. My family still gathers at meals for sharing, fellowship and food. It doesn’t have to be a holiday celebration.
Food is a wonderful thing. People of all cultures enjoy different kinds of foods prepared in unique ways. Sadly, food is not always available to everyone, as a result, some groups of people face severe health issues or even starvation. The primary purpose of food is to preserve human life.
In our scripture today the apostle John recounts the moments of Jesus’ life when He spoke of the importance of eating the food that gives eternal life. In verse 35 Jesus himself stated, “I am the bread of life.” We know that food must be eaten again and again in order for us to survive. But Jesus offers food that satisfies once and for all.
Jesus is the way to eternal life. With God, He supplies everything needed to live a God-pleasing life. We don’t ever need to be spiritually hungry or thirsty. Our greatest joy is to be in the presence of God. We can do this thorough our relationship with Jesus. We can enjoy the Lord’s abundant food that always satisfies! I thank God for my daily bread but I mainly thank God for giving me the food for eternal life. His food is the meal that will never end. Food and fellowship with Jesus and the ones we love for eternity. Now that’s a meal. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please continue pray for Mikey Pitts, Jeff Joines, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of George Main who passed away in California. George was first married to Mary Keller who was my neighbor while growing up.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Tammy Hurley, Dr. Bunky Davant and Jeff Keller on January 16th, to Bonnie Redmon on January 18th, to Toby Haas on January 20th and to Jim Stines and JoAnn Laney on January 21st. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Tommy and Ruth Klutz on January 16th and to Bill and Ann Williams on January 22nd. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “It’s better to walk with God in the dark than go alone in the light!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.