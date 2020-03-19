“For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline.” II Timothy 1:7
Fear and anxiety have seemed to grip our entire world due to the coronavirus. Believe me, I do not want to get sick, but I refuse to live in fear. The media has given us warnings and an overload of directions. Most people are taking heed. Some are serious and some are down-right silly! A toilet paper shortage? Who started that one?
Betsy, Mikey and I went to Walmart to buy Mikey some ribbons. Nothing else, just ribbons. Upon entering the store, everyone seemed to have carts overflowing. There was endless chatter about what was sold out, what they needed to buy, when would an item be back in stock, etc. It was crazy! Betsy and I looked at each other and said, “Well, maybe we should buy a few things.” We joined the dozens of other shoppers weaving in and out of the aisles getting what we thought we might need. $107.56 later (along with Mikey’s ribbons) I thought I would have what I would need. Why did I get canned green beans? I hate green beans. Why did I feel I needed to get a bottle of cocktail sauce? I don’t have any shrimp and I don’t have any need for it. We had joined the crazies.
It is using wisdom to heed warnings and follow what is in our best interest. It certainly made me ponder what really gets our attention. What a different world we would live in if everyone took notice and prepared for the coming of Jesus with the anxiousness and fervor of this pandemic.
I have heard the acronym for Bible is “Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth.” If we all took heed of the direction in the Bible to get ready for the coming of Jesus as we are for COVID-19, what a world we would have. Our scripture today reminds us that God has not given us a spirit of fear. Give God the attention that He expects and deserves. And for goodness sake, WASH YOUR HANDS! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: I ask that you continue to pray for Mikey Pitts, Jeff Joines, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Tommie Hampton, Dorothy Chestnutt and Richard Trexler on March 19th, to Sarah Deal and Tim Williams on March 20th, to Ellen Bray on March 21st, to Nancy Speagle and Gail Ford on March 22nd, to Tonya Stacks, Diana Wilcox and Eric Mills on March 23rd, to Anthony Piasecny on March 24th and to Janice Burns and Jack Garrett on March 25th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Butch and Gina Triplett on March 24th! May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “If you want a rainbow you will have to wait until the storm is over!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.